Flood Warning issued for Hartford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 09:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-04 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 130 PM EDT. Target Area: Hartford The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Connecticut...Massachusetts...Rhode Island Farmington River At Simsbury affecting Hartford County. Assabet River At Maynard affecting Middlesex and Worcester Counties. Shawsheen River AT Andover affecting Essex County. Pawcatuck River At Westerly affecting New London and Washington Counties. Taunton River Near Bridgewater affecting Plymouth and Bristol Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Farmington River At Simsbury. * Until late this evening. * At 9:30 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 13.0 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Saturday was 14.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 6.6 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Flooding affects Old Farms and Tolliston Roads in Avon, Meadow Road in Farmington, and Nod, Riverside, and Terrys Plain Roads in Simsbury. Route 315 in Simsbury is also impacted. Flooding spreads into Plantation Country Club and adjoining Town Farm Road in Simsbury. Also, flooding will approach the Paine Boathouse.