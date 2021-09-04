Special Weather Statement issued for Custer Co Plains, Fall River, Hermosa Foot Hills by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-03 19:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-03 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Custer Co Plains; Fall River; Hermosa Foot Hills; Southern Black Hills; Southern Foot Hills A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Custer and northeastern Fall River Counties through 830 PM MDT At 744 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 3 miles south of Hot Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Hot Springs and Maverick Junction around 755 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Oral and Buffalo Gap. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
