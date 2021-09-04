CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesex County, MA

Flood Warning issued for Middlesex, Worcester by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-04 15:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 800 PM EDT. Target Area: Middlesex; Worcester The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Connecticut...Massachusetts Farmington River At Simsbury affecting Hartford County. Assabet River At Maynard affecting Middlesex and Worcester Counties. Taunton River Near Bridgewater affecting Plymouth and Bristol Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Assabet River At Maynard. * Until this evening. * At 3:15 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 4.9 feet. * Flood stage is 5.0 feet. * No flooding is currently forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 3.4 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 5.0 feet, Minor lowland and backyard flooding is likely along reaches of the river in Maynard, Concord as well as Hudson. Several river roads may also become covered in water.

alerts.weather.gov

