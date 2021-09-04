Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 09:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-04 13:35:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 130 PM EDT. Target Area: Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Connecticut...Massachusetts...Rhode Island Farmington River At Simsbury affecting Hartford County. Assabet River At Maynard affecting Middlesex and Worcester Counties. Shawsheen River AT Andover affecting Essex County. Pawcatuck River At Westerly affecting New London and Washington Counties. Taunton River Near Bridgewater affecting Plymouth and Bristol Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Pawcatuck River At Westerly. * Until this afternoon. * At 9:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 7.1 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM EDT Saturday was 7.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 6.3 feet late Monday evening. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs along the Pawcatuck River. Along Route 3 in Hopkinton, floodwaters encroach on lowest lying homes in French Village.