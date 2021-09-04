COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions remain high

–COVID-19 hospitalizations in San Luis Obispo County remain near their all-time high with 59 residents receiving care in the hospital due to COVID-19, including 17 in the ICU, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.

SLO County saw its highest-ever number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU earlier this week, with 20

residents receiving intensive care.

“These numbers only tell part of the story in that they do not speak to how miserable this disease is,

especially for those who are severely ill and need to be hospitalized,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein, “None of us want our family, friends or neighbors to experience that, which is why we must all do our part to slow the spread: get vaccinated, wear a mask indoors, avoid crowded places, wash your hands, don’t go out if you aren’t feeling well, and get tested if you experience symptoms.”

SLO County has added 414 cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday, which brings the week’s cases to 1,006

and 14-day average to 142. This 14-day average is similar to the average SLO County experienced in

early February 2021.

“As our active cases rise, especially with a virus much more contagious than the original strain, we

need to be more diligent than ever, especially as we go into a holiday weekend,” said Dr. Borenstein.

“Protect yourself and your loved ones this weekend, so we don’t see cases and hospitalizations rise

even further in the coming weeks.”

Masking is now required in indoor public places in SLO County, including business places.

Vaccines are widely available at no cost at pharmacies, doctors’ offices, Public Health Department

clinics, and mobile clinics countywide. Vaccines continue to be effective against severe impacts of

COVID-19, including known variants. More than 68-percent of eligible SLO County residents have received

at least one dose of vaccine, and 60-percent are fully vaccinated.

To get a COVID-19 vaccine at a Public Health clinic in Paso Robles, Grover Beach, or San Luis

Obispo, visit myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255 to choose your location, time, and vaccine type, or

walk in during open vaccine hours. See hours and pop-up clinics at www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine. To

find other vaccine providers, visit myturn.ca.gov or VaccineFinder.org.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit

or call the recorded Public Health

Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday,

from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.