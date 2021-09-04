3 Storylines | WPG at SSK

REGINA – Seldom does a practice day go by without Jermarcus Hardrick flashing that pure joy he has for his gig as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers right tackle. It could be him lifting up kicker Marc Liegghio after he hit the game-winning field goal in last week’s win over the Calgary Stampeders. It might be the big fella following a running back down the field 30 yards after a run during a practice, or jawing at a defensive lineman after he jumps offside or is pancaked to the ground with a block.