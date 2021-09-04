CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

No. 1 Chambers High shakes off sluggish start, determined Glenn Bobcats team Friday

By Langston Wertz Jr.
Raleigh News & Observer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt doesn’t take much for nationally ranked Chambers High School to look, like, well nationally ranked Chambers High School. For the first two quarters of Friday’s 30-6 win over Glenn, Chambers (3-0) looked like a team that had won two highly anticipated and highly emotional games in Raleigh two weeks ago (32-29 over Cardinal Gibbons) and in Virginia last Saturday (24-13 over nationally ranked Highland Springs).

