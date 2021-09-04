CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smackdown Women’s Championship match set for WWE Extreme Rules

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... The WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship match at Extreme Rules is set. This week on Smackdown, Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville informed Becky Lynch that she would defend her championship against Bianca Belair at the annual event. They also said that Belair and Lynch would officially sign the contract for the match next week on Smackdown at Madison Square Garden.

