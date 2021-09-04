CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Virginia Tech holds off Howell, No. 10 North Carolina 17-10

By HANK KURZ Jr.
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=007VKi_0bmGp6wo00
North Carolina Virginia Tech Football Virginia Tech's Dax Hollifield (4) celebrates his interception during the second half against North Carolina in an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP) (Matt Gentry)

BLACKSBURG, Va. — (AP) — Virginia Tech didn't appear to get much consideration when the experts tabbed No. 10 North Carolina and No. 14 Miami as the teams to beat in the Atlantic Coast Conference's Coastal Division.

They will now.

Braxton Burmeister ran for a touchdown and threw for another and Virginia Tech made Sam Howell look pedestrian in a 17-10 victory over North Carolina on Friday night in the opener for both teams.

Burmeister scored on a 4-yard run and found James Mitchell for an 11-yard scoring strike as the Hokies built a 14-0 lead they took into halftime. The defense did the rest, sacking Howell six times and intercepting three passes.

“We kept putting them back out there in the second half,” Hokies coach Justin Fuente said about the defense, which allowed 354 yards. “We couldn’t put the game away but the defense continued to rise to the occasion.”

They struggled to put the game away in the second half until the final minute when they chased Howell from the pocket at the Virginia Tech 40 and he tried to find a teammate while defensive end Jordan Williams held him by an ankle.

Howell, who'd thrown eight touchdown passes in two prior games against Virginia Tech, whirled to get away, then threw right to Chamarri Conner.

The play was reviewed, and when the officials announced that it was an interception, the sellout crowd at Lane Stadium erupted with relief.

Many fans joined the team in celebration on the field after the game, which marked the first time since 2019 that fan attendance was not limited.

The Tar Heels, who arrived with their highest preseason ranking since 1997, had the ball for just 9:11 in the first half and only avoided being down by more because Keshaun King fumbled the ball away at the Tar Heels 9.

“Obviously, now the shine’s off and the rating sure doesn’t matter tonight,” Tar Heels coach Mack Brown said. “We were overrated with the way we played.”

The Hokies dominated the clock in the first half, slowing things down to avoid the kind of shootout they had with UNC last season. In that one, the Tar Heels rolled up 656 yards and beat a virus and injury decimated defense 56-45.

“When the clock was running, we just wanted it to keep running,” Fuente said.

Howell did become the Tar Heels' career touchdown pass leader with 69 when Josh Downs took a screen pass 37 yards for a score in the third quarter, but he was unable to find his usual magic late.

IN THE AREA

Fuente said he thought Burmeister was trying to hit Tayvion Robinson in the back of the end zone on the touchdown pass, but Mitchell cut it off.

“I saw both of them,” Burmeister said, “and I was like one of them is going to catch it.”

THE TAKEAWAY

North Carolina: The Tar Heels' need to replace Howell's top two targets from last season was hampered greatly by the play of the Hokies secondary, which often caused him to hold onto the ball for a long time. In one stretch, Howell was sacked on three consecutive plays after dropping back to pass.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies drove for two touchdowns and to the North Carolina 10 on their first three possessions, failing to score on the middle drive when King fumbled the ball away. They then played conservatively until Howell's pass to Downs got the Tar Heels on the board at 14-7.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Tar Heels' ranking was their highest in the preseason since the 1997 team was No. 7, but they will surely tumble. The Hokies got no votes in the preseason, but are likely to at least get some consideration going forward,

UP NEXT

The Tar Heels will be at home to face Georgia State on Saturday.

The Hokies remain at home and face Middle Tennessee on Saturday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
62K+
Followers
63K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fuente
Person
Mack Brown
Person
Sam Howell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#College Football#American Football#Ap#Coastal Division#The Virginia Tech 40#Unc#The Area Fuente#Downs#The Tar Heels#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Atlantic Coast Conference
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
AllTarHeels

Quick Hitters - North Carolina at Virginia Tech

Quick Hitters from North Carolina’s 17-10 road loss to Virginia Tech on Friday evening. Congrats to Sam Howell, who passed Darian Durant to become the all-time leader in career touchdown passes for Carolina (69) with this beautiful tunnel screen to Josh Downs:. 208 passing yards for Sam Howell, the fourth...
College Sportschatsports.com

Sam Howell, No. 10 UNC Upset by Unranked Virginia Tech in Season Opener

Sam Howell, Virginia Tech Hokies football, sports season, North Carolina Tar Heels football, North Carolina, Atlantic Coast Conference, Heisman Trophy. Virginia Tech delivered the first major upset of the college football season, knocking off No. 10 North Carolina 17-10 on Friday in an ACC Coastal battle. Tar Heels quarterback Sam...
Blacksburg, VA13newsnow.com

Virginia Tech topples #10 UNC 17-10

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Braxton Burmeister ran for a touchdown and threw for another and Virginia Tech made Sam Howell look pedestrian in a 17-10 victory over No. 10 North Carolina on Friday night in the opener for both teams. Hokies take down #10 Heels. 1/9. Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister...
Georgia StatePosted by
FanSided

UNC Football: Sam Howell makes history against Georgia State

Saturday’s home opener against Georgia State is just what the UNC Football program needed. After opening the season with a disappointing loss to Virginia Tech a week ago, the Tar Heels had a “get right” game by hosting the Panthers. Or at least they hope it was a “get right game”. UNC led from the start in this one and ended up blowing out Georgia State to get their first win of the new campaign.
College Sports247Sports

Live Game Thread: UNC 59, Georgia State 17; Final

CHAPEL HILL, NC. -- Inside Carolina is at Kenan Stadium for North Carolina's Saturday night home opener against Georgia State. UNC is looking to bounce back from its season opening loss at Virginia Tech. This is the first ever meeting between the Tar Heels and the Panthers. UNC is 10-2 in home openers under Mack Brown and 2-0 since his return to the program in 2019.
Tennessee StateArgus Press

No. 19 Virginia Tech beats Middle Tennessee 35-14

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Raheem Blackshear rushed for two touchdowns to lead No. 19 Virginia Tech to a 35-14 victory over Middle Tennessee on Saturday after a slow start. The Hokies (2-0, 2-0 ACC) scored on their first three possessions of the second half, including back-to-back TDs by Blackshear, in a game they led 14-7 at halftime.
Florida StatePosted by
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football Fans Are Not Happy With FOX On Saturday

There’s no question that FOX had the best game on the schedule for Week 2 of the college football season. Unfortunately, some parts of the country didn’t get to see the closing minutes of the Ohio State-Oregon game. Since the final minutes of the Ohio State–Oregon game interfered with the...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Watch: Embarrassing Moment For Ohio State Drum Major

Ohio State football is hosting its first home game of the season, and for many, the first that they’ve been able to attend since the 2019 season. The Best Damn Band in the Land, the school’s beloved marching band, was also not able to attend home games last year due to COVID-19.
College Sportsandthevalleyshook.com

Playing Dirty: LSU

Welcome back to Playing Dirty, our weekly gag Q&A with the Tigers’ upcoming opponent! However... this week is a little different. Given t the affinity LSU fans have for our friends in Lake Charles combined with the fact that program has gone through some truly sad stuff over the past year and change, we didn’t think it would be appropriate to crack McNeese State jokes this week. Instead we’re gonna turn the spotlight back to the SEC’s biggest punching bag at the moment: us! We’re not gonna let our rivals roast us better than we can ourselves!
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Look At What Someone Left On Ohio State’s Midfield Logo

The Oregon Ducks left the Ohio State Buckeyes a gift at their midfield logo following Saturday’s thriller. Years ago, it was former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield who planted the Sooners’ flag at the OSU logo at midfield. This time around, it was the Ducks’ turn. A small rubber duck was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy