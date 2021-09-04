Showers widespread into Saturday morning

Weather Updates from TV6 Meteorologists Karl Bohnak and Jennifer Perez. Overnight light showers increase in coverage and intensity early Saturday as a frontal system pushes through the U.P. Steady rain episodes past midmorning can produce 1/4″ rainfall in some areas. Rain diminishes Saturday late afternoon as the front exits the region, but a series of systems flowing along the parent low pressure over Hudson Bay will produce showery episodes Sunday (with isolated thunderstorms possible) and Tuesday.