Nelson Cruz, Rays hold off visiting Twins 5-3

Time: 6:10 Central. Vegas Line: -180 TB / MIN +165. Weather: No rain no sun no wind, 72° (it’s indoors) You all know the Randall P. Dobnak legend by now: his unexpected rise to the bigs in 2019, including a Pineda-suspension surprise postseason start (where Yanqui fans behaved with their customary classist jerkiness). His terrific start to a COVID-curtailed 2020 season, and later scuffles. His offseason mutiyear contract extension, which resulted in Dobbers starting 2021 as a... long reliever. Which didn’t work. Possibly because he was hurt. Or because he's just not quite as talented as we all rooted for him to be. (You can read JohnFoley’s typically in-depth analysis of the data here.)