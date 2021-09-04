CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Nelson Cruz, Rays hold off visiting Twins 5-3

By Jerry Zgoda
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — Former Twins slugger Nelson Cruz on Friday night faced his old mates for the second time since he was traded to defending American League champion Tampa Bay in July. He did so in a 5-3 victory at a Tropicana Field he now calls "my home." Three...

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nelson Cruz
Person
Randy Dobnak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rays#Tropicana Field#American League#Tampa Bay#Twins#The East Division#Yankees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBESPN

Cabrera 9 hits in row, Schoop, Tigers win; Rays' Franco hurt

DETROIT -- — Miguel Cabrera got his ninth straight hit before the string ended, Jonathan Schoop launched a grand slam and the Detroit Tigers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 10-4 Friday night. Rays rookie shortstop Wander Franco extended his on-base streak to 39 games, then left in the first inning...
MLBnumberfire.com

Byron Buxton on Twins' bench Thursday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Indians. The Twins appear to be giving Buxton a routine day off. Nick Gordon is covering center field for Buxton. Andrelton Simmons is returning to the lineup to play shortstop and hit ninth.
MLBPioneer Press

Twins’ Josh Donaldson says he ‘had no issue’ with Cal Quantrill

If Josh Donaldson was aware of the brouhaha surrounding his sixth-inning at-bat against Cleveland’s Cal Quantrill on Thursday, he wasn’t letting on Friday. The moment passed mostly unknown to those not in the dugout. With the Twins trailing, 3-1, Donaldson grounded to first on a 3-0 pitch from the Indians right-hander, who offered his opinion of the Twins slugger’s at-bat.
MLBSportsGrid

Nelson Cruz Out of Rays Lineup Sunday

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports Rays’ designated hitter Nelson Cruz is out of the lineup for Sunday’s series finale against the Baltimore Orioles. https://twitter.com/TBTimes_Rays/status/1431982057949904900. The move appears to be a scheduled day off for Cruz, who last played in the 4-3 win over the Orioles Saturday, going...
MLBTwinkie Town

Game 134: Twins at Rays

Time: 6:10 Central. Vegas Line: -180 TB / MIN +165. Weather: No rain no sun no wind, 72° (it’s indoors) You all know the Randall P. Dobnak legend by now: his unexpected rise to the bigs in 2019, including a Pineda-suspension surprise postseason start (where Yanqui fans behaved with their customary classist jerkiness). His terrific start to a COVID-curtailed 2020 season, and later scuffles. His offseason mutiyear contract extension, which resulted in Dobbers starting 2021 as a... long reliever. Which didn’t work. Possibly because he was hurt. Or because he's just not quite as talented as we all rooted for him to be. (You can read JohnFoley’s typically in-depth analysis of the data here.)
MLBrestorationnewsmedia.com

Nelson Cruz oldest to hit 30 HRs as Rays beat Red Sox 12-7

BOSTON — Nelson Cruz homered twice and, at 41 years old, became the oldest player in major league hi... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
MLBdrgnews.com

Twins Hold Off Brewers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Miguel Sanó drove in a pair of runs and the Minnesota Twins outlasted the rain and the Milwaukee Brewers for a 6-4 victory Saturday night. After Minnesota saw its 4-0 lead disappear, the Twins went back up 5-4 in the sixth inning when Andrelton Simmons hit into a double play that drove in Sanó. Josh Donaldson had an RBI double in the seventh.
MLBchatsports.com

Rays 5, Twins 3: Wacha you talkin’ about

Looking to get their groove back after splitting a four-game series with the COVID-stricken Red Sox, the Tampa Bay Rays put on a show against the Minnesota Twins. Michael Wacha’s reclamation of his 2021 season had already seen him eliminate the use of the cutter — throwing exactly 1 in his previous start and 0 tonight, despite a 30% usage on the season — and the change has allowed his breaking ball and change up to flourish.
MLBkion546.com

Schwindel, Happ homer; Cubs hold on to beat Twins 3-1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Frank Schwindel homered for the second straight game, Ian Happ added a towering homer into the third deck, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Minnesota Twins 3-1. Manuel Rodríguez (3-2) earned the win for Chicago with two scoreless innings of relief. Rowan Wick earned his first save of the season. Cubs second baseman Matt Duffy ended a threat for Minnesota in the eighth when he tracked down Max Kepler’s pop-up into medium right field, spun and threw Luis Arraez out at the plate trying to score from third. John Gant (4-9) pitched five innings and allowed two runs for Minnesota.
MLBDerrick

Wacha goes 6 effective innings, Rays beat Twins 5-3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Michael Wacha struck out seven over six innings, Kevin Kiermaier had an RBI triple during a three-run second and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Minnesota Twins 5-3 on Friday night. The AL East-leading Rays had lost two straight following a nine-game winning streak.
MLBchatsports.com

Rays 5, Twins 6: The comeback was nice but not enough

The brooms were ready, the bats and gloves were not. After trailing early, the Tampa Bay Rays came from behind to take a lead before ultimately falling to the Minnesota Twins 6-5. Luis Patiño was the starter for the Rays opposite Griffin Jax for the Twins. The Rays came into...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Nelson Cruz needed to meet Minnesota Twins prospect Joe Ryan

Even though Nelson Cruz is no longer with the Minnesota Twins, it is hard to deny the love he and the franchise have for one another. Cruz was considered a key part of the lineup and locker room, a leader whose presence helped make the team that much more like family. He was also a key part in helping the younger players learn the ropes, what it took to be a major leaguer.
MLBTwinkie Town

Rays 5, Twins 3: Relation sensation

In his return to the Twins, as a starter this time, Randall P. Dobnak gets knocked around a bit early... but settles in, and does what Shoemaker & Happ weren't often able to, which is eat them innings. The Twins' offense is kinda blah. Inning-by-inning notes:. 1: Blasting away again...
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

'Thanks for getting me here,' Twins pitcher Joe Ryan says to veteran Nelson Cruz

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — Twins rookie pitcher Joe Ryan interrupted his interview with Tampa Bay media members before Saturday's game against the Rays to welcome a special guest. Tampa Bay veteran slugger Nelson Cruz stopped by outside his former team's dugout. "Thanks for getting me here," Ryan said, greeting him.
MLBarcamax.com

Twins avoid sweep with 6-5 comeback win over Tampa Bay Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Twins infielder Nick Gordon plays anywhere from second base to left field toward season's end in some experimentation that could anoint him a useful utility player. He used his bat and his legs to show his worth in Sunday's 6-5 comeback victory at Tampa Bay. It...

Comments / 0

Community Policy