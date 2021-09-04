CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, MT

Friday sports roundup: Hamilton boys, Corvallis girls win Ronan Canal Bank cross country meet.

Missoulian
 8 days ago

The Ronan Canal Bank Meet was held Friday. Defending State A champion Hamilton took top honors in the eight-team boys competition. Brinson Wyche of Corvallis won the race in 16:29.45, followed by Lane Cole of Hamilton at 16:46.93, Colter Purcell of Hamilton at 16:58.04, Andrew Rush of St. Ignatius at 17:26.70 and Harrison Silverio of Hamilton at 17:56.01. Corvallis won the girls team competition. Laurie Davidson of Corvallis won the event in 21:26.96 and teammate Amara Auch was second in 21:40.63. Olivia Heiner of Ronan was third in 21:51.25 and Autumn Benson of Corvallis is fourth in 22:03.58. Ashtyn Wagner of Polson took fifth in 22:07.77.

