2022 NFL Draft: Hokies OL Lecitus Smith Deserves More Attention

By Jacob Schyvinck
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia Tech Hokies offensive lineman Lecitus Smith deserves to be on the radar for the 2022 NFL Draft. Virginia Tech started their season out with an impressive 17-10 win over the 10th ranked North Carolina Tar Heels, and continues the wild Coastal Division parity. It was a great game on the offensive and defensive side of the ball for the Hokies, and one of the standouts was offensive guard Lecitus Smith, who should get more national attention and should get on the 2022 NFL Draft radar.

