WWE

WWE Reveals Brock Lesnar Returns to SmackDown Next Week

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe WWE universe erupted when Brock Lesnar's music hit after Roman Reigns took down John Cena at SummerSlam, and after the two had a face off in the ring fans have been wondering when the Beast would make his grand return to SmackDown. We got our first hint at that earlier in the show when Paul Heyman answered a call from Brock (fittingly utilizing a Lesnar themed ringtone), and then Heyman had a meeting with Reigns later, telling him that Lesnar told him he would be at SmackDown next week when the blue brand heads to New York City and Madison Square Garden.

