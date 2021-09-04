CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Finally Restores the Original Dawson's Creek Theme Song by Paula Cole

Cover picture for the articleBack in October of last year the hit drama series Dawson's Creek appeared on Netflix and has been streaming ever since. If you've watched the classic show on the streamer however you may have noticed something, the actual theme song from the series, Paula Cole's “I Don’t Want To Wait," didn't play over the opening credits. The reason for this is that when Sony Pictures Television licensed the song all those years ago they only paid for the on-air rights to the song, meaning it hasn't been available on streaming or DVD releases of Dawnson's Creek, that is, until now.

TV SeriesCollider

'The Equalizer': Season 2 Trailer Has Queen Latifah Going Jessica Jones on Bad Guys

Just eight months after the premiere of Season 1, The Equalizer is coming back. Fans will be happy to know that Season 2 premieres this October, and a trailer for the new season has been released online. The series starring Queen Latifah brought excellent numbers in ratings for CBS, becoming the number one scripted show on television on Sunday nights, drawing in over 14 million viewers weekly, according to CBS. This is why the network was quick to renew it for a new season, just four episodes in back in March.
TV & VideosDaily Californian

Surprisingly sweet Netflix original ‘He’s All That’ isn’t as intolerable as it seems

TikTok star Addison Rae is coming for her Oscar after making her acting debut with Netflix’s release of “He’s All That.” A remake of the ‘90s romantic comedy “She’s All That,” the 2021 film reverses the protagonists’ gender roles. With a main character named Padgett Sawyer, it’s easy to be doubtful of the film’s quality, but Rae as the lead actress surprisingly steals the spotlight with a charming performance. The Netflix original reveals the desperations of a modern-day female influencer to fit in while navigating online scrutiny, relationships and high school drama.
CelebritiesBillboard

Why Paula Cole Re-Recorded Her Iconic Dawson's Creek Theme: 'I Haven't Seen Royalties For Years'

"It supports me, the artist," Cole says of her new deal with Sony Pictures, which sees the return of her iconic theme song on Netflix. Netflix answered Dawson's Creek fans' social media prayers Friday (Sept. 3), announcing that Paula Cole's iconic hit "I Don't Want to Wait" has regained its rightful place as the show's theme song on the streaming service. The track has been conspicuously missing since Netflix began streaming the '90s classic last November, prompting Twitter outcry.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Manifest's fate on Netflix finally revealed

Manifest is officially returning for season 4 on Netflix. It's been a rollercoaster the last couple of months for the supernatural drama, after being axed by network NBC and the streaming giant then stepping in with an eye on reviving it. Now, a final 20 episodes have been ordered, with...
TV & VideosBoston Globe

Paula Cole’s ‘I Don’t Wanna Wait’ returns to ‘Dawson’s Creek’ on streaming services

The wait is over for fans of the late ‘90s teen drama “Dawson’s Creek.”. Paula Cole’s “I Don’t Want to Wait,” the original theme song for the series, has found its way home to streaming services. Before then, when fans sat down to binge the series on Netflix, they were more likely to hear Canadian singer-songwriter Jann Arden’s “Run Like Mad” during the opening credits. (Though in June, some fans noticed Cole’s track makes its triumphant return in the show’s final few episodes on Netflix.)
TV Seriescentralrecorder.com

A Dawson’s Creek Reunion Joshua Jackson Says It’s a Bad Idea!

Dawson’s CreekWhile fans may not want to wait for the end of their lives before enjoying a reunion, the cast isn’t in a hurry to make it happen. During an interview with The Guardian, This article was published Sunday, September 5, 2009. Joshua JacksonWhile promoting his latest Peacock series, he spoke about his career. Dr. Death. The reporter then asked if Dawson’s CreekStars would televise reunite in a reunion similar to the one that happened with the Beatles. Friends cast recently did for HBO Max’s Emmy-nominated special.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Beth Ditto to Star in Fox Country Musical Drama 'Monarch'

Previously announced cast members include Trace Adkins, Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel. The series follows America’s “first family” of country music, led by mother Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon) and father Albie Roman (Adkins). Ditto will play Gigi Taylor-Roman, their daughter who feels like an outcast despite the magnitude of her talent and her closeness to her sisters, especially Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Friel).
Behind Viral Videosfangirlish.com

This ‘Avengers’ Wedding Theme Song Will Make You Cry

TikTok is chockfull of Avengers goodness. From people crying over Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to theorizing what the actual hell is going on in the Spider-Man: No Way Home teaser trailer, there’s a little something for everybody. This time around (because looking through TikTok is hard and takes tons of training and practice to survive) we’ve stumbled across AJ Rafael.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Netflix To Stream Classic 1980s Sitcom ‘Major Dad’

Anyone looking for a true blast from the past will be pleased that Major Dad is heading to Netflix. In fact, all four seasons of the classic 1980s sitcom are set to stream on Netflix US. Moreover, those four seasons consist of a healthy 96 episodes. That is a lot of binging and plenty of popcorn! When will the beloved sitcom hit Netflix?
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘For Life’ & ‘Rebel’ Not Getting New Seasons On IMDb TV Following Runs Of Existing Episodes

IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service, is not proceeding with picking up new seasons of canceled ABC drama series For Life and Rebel. The decision was made after the streamer evaluated the performance of the two shows’ existing seasons on the AVOD platform. Season 1 and 2 of For Life became available on IMDb TV at the end of June through a deal with Sony Pictures TV; Rebel’s first season joined it on the service two weeks later under a pact with ABC Signature. Both agreements included an option for a new season order based on how the existing seasons performed...

