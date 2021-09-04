Netflix Finally Restores the Original Dawson's Creek Theme Song by Paula Cole

Back in October of last year the hit drama series Dawson's Creek appeared on Netflix and has been streaming ever since. If you've watched the classic show on the streamer however you may have noticed something, the actual theme song from the series, Paula Cole's “I Don’t Want To Wait," didn't play over the opening credits. The reason for this is that when Sony Pictures Television licensed the song all those years ago they only paid for the on-air rights to the song, meaning it hasn't been available on streaming or DVD releases of Dawnson's Creek, that is, until now.