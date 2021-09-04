Shang-Chi Post-Credits Scene Has Fans Confused About an Important MCU Hero

The most awe-inspiring Marvel movie in quite some time. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been in a bit of a rut lately, struggling to find itself again after the close of a very long universe-altering saga that bid farewell to the old team while introducing the first few members of the new one, as well as struggling to film anything in the midst of a pandemic to lure audiences to their streaming service. The long-awaited offerings since Avengers: Endgame, delayed a year or more and ranging in quality from prettygood to downrightterrible, have kept the series in standby mode, treading water until we get to the next big thing. Never before has Marvel's model of essentially using one film as a commercial to tease another been so transparent. By contrast, the martial arts cinema-inspired Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, from director Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12, Just Mercy) and out in theaters Friday, September 3, combines a back-to-basics superhero origin story with an artistic sensibility that feels totally new.