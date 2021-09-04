CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shang-Chi Post-Credits Scene Has Fans Confused About an Important MCU Hero

By Jamie Jirak
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings finally hit theaters everywhere and Marvel fans and critics alike are both loving the latest entry into the MCU. Not only did the new film earn a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes after 224 reviews, but it also has a 99% audience score after 1,000+ reviews. The movie features two post-credit scenes, and one will especially delight any fan of the franchise. Warning: Shang-Chi spoilers ahead... In the movie's mid-credits scene, Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and Katy (Awkwafina) are taken by Wong (Benedict Wong) to have a chat with two pretty surprising guest stars... Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). However, there's something about Bruce's appearance that has fans confused...

