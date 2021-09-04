CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, MA

Hazard mitigation plan to be topic for Milton select board

Patriot Ledger
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILTON — A draft of the town's hazard mitigation plan will be presented to the select board at their Wednesday night meeting. The plan has been developed with the help of the Metropolitan Area Planning Council. It's purpose is to identify natural hazards which could impact Milton such as floods, hurricanes, winter storms and earthquakes. Upon approval of the plan by the town and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Milton will be eligible for hazard mitigation grants.

