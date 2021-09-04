CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MS

Flood Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-04 08:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-09 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pascagoula River At Graham Ferry affecting Jackson County. For the Pascagoula River...including Graham Ferry...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Pascagoula River At Graham Ferry. * Until early Thursday morning. * At 7:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 16.2 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 AM CDT Saturday was 16.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.2 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, River property at Cumbest Bluff will be cut off by high water and some river roads will be impassable.

Jackson, MS
Jackson County, MS
