Volleyball Falls in Straight Sets at Bellarmine
LOUISVILLE – GW volleyball dropped its opening match of the Bellarmine Tournament on Friday night, falling to the host Knights in straight sets, 18-25, 15-25, 17-25. A 16-kill offense from the Knights helped lift the home team over GW in the opening set. GW strung together back-to-back blocks to secure what would be the visitors only lead of the set at 8-6. Liv Womble and MC Daubendiek paced the Buff and Blue with three and two kills, respectively.gwsports.com
