Judge revokes release of Orange County man accused of attacking police at Capitol riot

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - An Upstate man was arrested for his part in the riots at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, according to the FBI. According to the FBI, James Lollis, Jr. was arrested with these complaints: entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building, parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building.