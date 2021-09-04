CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, CA

Judge revokes release of Orange County man accused of attacking police at Capitol riot

By Sean Emery
OCRegister
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge has revoked the release of an Orange County man accused of attacking police officers during the Jan. 6 riot in Washington D.C. In agreeing to a request by prosecutors to keep Jeffrey Scott Brown behind bars pending trial, U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras cited Brown’s “egregious actions at the Capitol,” along with a loud, one-man protest staged by Brown inside a Costco in Tustin against the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.

www.ocregister.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tustin, CA
Crime & Safety
Orange County, CA
Society
Tustin, CA
Society
Orange County, CA
Government
State
Washington State
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
Santa Ana, CA
Government
City
Washington, CA
Tustin, CA
Government
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
Santa Ana, CA
Society
City
Tustin, CA
City
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Costco
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
AdvocacyGazette

U.S. Capitol Police: no wrongdoing in most probes in Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Capitol Police has not found evidence of wrongdoing in most internal probes related to the Jan. 6 insurrection and recommended disciplinary action in six cases, the department said on Saturday. The police bureau launched 38 internal investigations and was able to identify the officers involved in...
Berks County, PAReading Eagle

Berks County man pleads not guilty to U.S. Capitol riot charges

A Fleetwood man has pleaded not guilty to charges he assaulted three police officers and a member of the news media during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Alan Byerly is charged with assault on a federal officer, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building and assault, according to federal court documents.
Madera, CAGV Wire

Feds Add Gun Complaint Against Madera Man Charged in Capitol Riot

Federal prosecutors said on Wednesday that Benjamin Martin illegally had guns at his Madera residence when he was arrested on Sept. 2 for allegedly participating in the Capitol Riot. According to a Department of Justice news release, when the FBI executed federal search warrants at Martin’s residence, they found several...
Greenville, SCFOX Carolina

FBI: Upstate man arrested for taking part in riot at U.S. Capitol Building

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - An Upstate man was arrested for his part in the riots at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, according to the FBI. According to the FBI, James Lollis, Jr. was arrested with these complaints: entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building, parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building.
Law EnforcementPosted by
Black Enterprise

Feds Have In Custody First Black Man To Be Arrested For Alleged Role In Capitol Attack

Federal law enforcement has issued the first arrest of a Black man associated with the Capitol Riots on January 6. Uliyahu Hayah was arrested on Monday and accused of assaulting a police officer inside the Capitol building, WJLA reported. The 45-year-old Silver Spring, MD, resident was charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers as well as engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds and civil disorder.
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

Sonya Arrington Reports to Federal Prison to Serve Sentence

Former Erie City Council president Sonya Arrington is now behind bars in a federal prison cell. The 54 year old reported to a federal prison in Alderson, West Virginia, Wednesday. That's after a federal judge sentenced her to a year in jail for defrauding the anti-violence charity she founded years...
Lawrence County, PAwcn247.com

Lawrence County woman charged in Capitol riot case

PITTSBURGH-- An Lawrence County woman surrendered to federal authorities on Thursday for her alleged role in the Capitol riots on January 6th. According to the U.S. Justice Department, Julia Sizer, of Ellwood City, faces four charges as prosecutors say she was a part of the crowd that breached the Capitol building.

Comments / 0

Community Policy