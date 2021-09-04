Judge revokes release of Orange County man accused of attacking police at Capitol riot
A federal judge has revoked the release of an Orange County man accused of attacking police officers during the Jan. 6 riot in Washington D.C. In agreeing to a request by prosecutors to keep Jeffrey Scott Brown behind bars pending trial, U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras cited Brown’s “egregious actions at the Capitol,” along with a loud, one-man protest staged by Brown inside a Costco in Tustin against the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.www.ocregister.com
