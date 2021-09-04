Have Your Own Glass Slipper Moment With Jimmy Choo's Cinderella Line

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. At 80 years old, Dame Zandra Rhodes is—quite literally—as colorful as ever. Her ever-whimsical textile designs, rainbow-hued London penthouse, and of course, her signature neon pink hair are evidence enough. The iconic British designer, who has created famous looks for the likes of Freddie Mercury, Princess Diana, and Diana Ross during her 50 years in fashion, has faced a number of challenges during the pandemic, from an early lockdown cancer diagnosis (she is now in remission) to the loss of her longtime partner, Salah Hassanein. But she’s stayed resilient and busy as ever. Today, she launches her line of homewares for IKEA, a 26-piece collection of bright, boldly printed cushions, rugs, and throws that encompass her unmistakable flair for color and print. It’s an aesthetic that permeates all of Rhodes’s work, extending into her own approach to beauty. Her pink bob, squiggly brows, sky blue eyeshadow, and fuschia lips have stood the test of time, after all.