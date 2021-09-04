CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have Your Own Glass Slipper Moment With Jimmy Choo's Cinderella Line

By Anna Tingley
Middletown Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Just like the movie itself, Cinderella’s classic glass slippers get a modern makeover...

Camila Cabello
Billy Crystal
Jennifer Ehle
Emily Meade
Jimmy Choo
