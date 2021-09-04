'Curtain Up' three-day outdoor festival celebrates Broadway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The curtain went up Thursday night on the first Broadway musicals to return since the pandemic began. The mood was joyous at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre for opening night of “Waitress,” starring Sara Bareilles. We couldn’t let the night end without a big “Live Your Life” dance party on stage after curtain call tonight. Full video on Instagram! pic.twitter.com/dlKQjtR4Ce — Waitress Musical (@WaitressMusical) September 3, 2021 At the curtain call, Amanda Kloots, co-host of “The Talk” and wife of the late actor Nick Cordero, came on stage and joined the cast to sing Cordero’s song “Live Your Life.” Cordero died in 2020 following a battle with COVID. He originated the role of Earl in “Waitress.” A block away at the Walter Kerr Theatre, the crowd was on its feet for the cast of the hit musical “Hadestown.” In 2019, “Hadestown” won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical. All Broadway shows closed on March 12, 2020, because of the pandemic.