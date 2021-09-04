'Curtain Up' three-day outdoor festival celebrates Broadway
Summer's still here and the time is right for dancing in the streets of Times Square. From Sept. 17 to 19, Playbill in partnership the Broadway League and the Times Square Alliance will host "Curtain Up!," a free three-day outdoor festival celebrating the return of Broadway. The event, which is part of the League's "This Is Broadway" campaign to attract Northeasterners back to Broadway, will include concerts, panel discussions, singalongs and more in Times Square on Broadway from 45th to 48th streets.www.newsday.com
