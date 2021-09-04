Lower Speed Limit Proposed Near Aberdeen Elementary
The N.C. Department of Transportation has proposed a reduced speed limit for a mile-long stretch of highway near Aberdeen Elementary School. The proposal comes amid calls from parents for increased traffic control at the intersection of N.C. 5 and Farrell Parkway, where a school bus was involved in a minor accident last Friday. No one was injured, but a post about the incident in the Facebook group Moore County Ask a Neighbor quickly became a sounding board for complaints about safety issues at the intersection.www.thepilot.com
Comments / 0