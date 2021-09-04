Friday night news update
In this news update, the latest COVID-19 data. The state's positivity rate over the past seven days sits at 2.43 percent, there have been over 1,7000 new cases and 10 deaths reported since yesterday and over 64 percent of Mass residents are vaccinated. AAA expects this Labor Day weekend to be a busy travel weekend and the state marshal is urging everyone to be cautious when grilling and participating no outdoor activities this weekend. Also, Don Maher has your latest local forecast.www.westernmassnews.com
