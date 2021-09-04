LeVar Burton Classic Series Receives Documentary Treatment After 'Jeopardy!' Hosting Stint
Like Mr. Rogers and Bob Ross before him, LeVar Burton is getting the documentary treatment. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Butterfly in the Sky from studio XTR will cover Reading Rainbow and its 23 years on PBS. Reading Rainbow, in which Burton encouraged literacy and helped get kids excited about reading, was the most-watched PBS program in the classroom and received wide acclaim, winning over 250 awards including 26 Emmys and a Peabody Award.popculture.com
