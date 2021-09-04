Joan Washington Dies: Longtime Voice & Dialect Coach And Wife Of Richard E. Grant

Joan Washington , a veteran dialect and voice coach and the wife of Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant , died Wednesday. Grant posted the news on social media Friday morning but did not provide details.

“ONLY YOU Joan – Love of my Life & Giver of Life to our daughter Olivia,” Grant wrote in a tweet that includes a video of the couple dancing and smiling (see it below). “Our hearts are broken with the loss of your life last night. 35 years married and 38 together. To be truly known and seen by you is your immeasurable gift. Do not forget us, sweet Monkee-mine.”

Washington began her career working as a dialect coach on Barbra Streisand’s 1983 movie Yentl. She had worked steadily in film and TV since then, contribution voice and/or dialect instruction on such titles as The Dressmaker, Highlander, Brassed Off, 101 Dalmatians and its sequel, Elizabeth, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, A Mighty Heart, Wah Wah, The Invisible Woman, Crimson Peak, Red Sparrow, The Witches and this year’s Finding You.

She worked with such big-name stars as Glenn Close, Emma Stone, Jessica Chastain, Ralph Fiennes, Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett, Emily Watson, Nicholas Hoult, Brendan Gleeson, Vanessa Redgrave, Jason Clarke and Andrea Riseborough.

Along with Grant, Washington’s survivors include the couple’s daughter, Olivia Grant, a casting director.

Here is Grant’s tweet, followed by some other reactions posted on social media: