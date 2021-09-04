This Week in Wine Country: Broadway Returns to the Clemens Center
ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- This week in wine country, sponsored by Finger Lakes Wine Country, we're visiting the Clemens Center in Elmira. The area's premier performing arts center is preparing to welcome back visitors, and is celebrating the return of its Broadway series for the 2021-2022 season. The Broadway series kicks off with An Officer and a Gentleman in October, which launches its North American tour right in Elmira.www.weny.com
