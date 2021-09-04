CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

By Praveen Menon
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket.

Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted and imprisoned for about three years before being released in July, moments after he launched his stabbing spree on Friday.

Ardern said earlier the man was inspired by the Islamic State militant group and was being monitored constantly but could not be kept in prison by law any longer.

"I am committing, that as soon as Parliament resumes, we will complete that work – that means working to pass the law as soon as possible, and no later than by the end of this month," Ardern told a news conference.

The Counter Terror Legislation Bill criminalises planning and preparation that might lead to terror attack, closing what critics have said has been a loophole allowing plotters to stay free.

But Ardern said it would not be fair to assume that the tighter law would have made a difference in this case.

"This was a highly motivated individual who used a supermarket visit as a shield for an attack. That is an incredibly tough set of circumstances," she said.

Ardern said the attacker came to the attention of the police in 2016 because of his support for a violent ideology inspired by Islamic State.

Police were following the man when he went into the Countdown supermarket in New Lynn mall in Auckland. They said they had thought he had gone in to do some shopping but he picked up a knife from a display and started stabbing people.

Police said they shot him within a minute of the start of the attack.

SEEKING INFAMY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KEh1j_0bmGdjfG00
Police respond to the scene of an attack carried out by a man shot dead by police after he injured multiple people at a shopping mall in Auckland, New Zealand, September 3, 2021. Stuff Limited/Ricky Wilson via REUTERS

Ardern said the man arrived in New Zealand in 2011 on a student visa and was not known to have held any extreme views.

He came to the attention of police in 2016 after he expressed sympathy on Facebook for militant attacks, violent war-related videos and comments advocating violent extremism.

In May 2017, he was arrested at Auckland's airport where authorities believed he was travelling to Syria. He was charged after restricted publications and a hunting knife were discovered at his house but was released on bail.

In August 2018, he again bought a knife and was arrested and jailed. He was released into the community in July this year when surveillance began, Ardern said.

Ardern was briefed on the case in late July and again in late August and officials, including the commissioner of police, raised the possibility of expediting the amendment to the counter-terrorism legislation.

Ardern said she wanted to explain why the attacker had not been deported but could not because to do so would violate court suppression orders, which also prevented her from identifying, him, she said.

But she said had no intention of naming him anyway.

"No terrorist, whether alive or deceased, deserves their name to be shared for the infamy they were seeking," she said.

New Zealand supermarket group Countdown said on Saturday it had removed knives and scissors from its shelves while it considers whether it would continue to sell them. read more

"We want all of our team to feel safe when they come to work," said Kiri Hannifin, Countdown’s general manager for safety said in a media statement.

Other supermarket chains had also removed sharp knives from their shelves, media reported.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 8

Reuters

Reuters

178K+
Followers
205K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacinda Ardern
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Lynn#Sri Lankan#Islamic State#Parliament#Countdown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Australia
Related
Public SafetyTelegraph

New Zealand attack: Why was an ‘IS supporter’ roaming free?

An “Islamic State-inspired” extremist was shot dead on Friday after injuring six people in a New Zealand supermarket knife rampage despite being under round-the-clock surveillance by undercover officers. Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister of New Zealand, was personally aware of the attacker. She is now being asked tough questions, including...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

New Zealand police kill 'terrorist' after he stabs 6 people

New Zealand authorities said Friday they shot and killed a violent extremist after he entered a supermarket and stabbed and injured six shoppers.Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the incident as a terror attack. She said the man was a Sri Lankan national who was inspired by the Islamic State group. She said he was well known to the nation's security agencies and was being monitored around the clock. She said that by law, the man was not allowed to be kept in prison.Ardern said that three of those who had been stabbed were seriously injured.“This was a violent attack....
ImmigrationPosted by
IBTimes

New Zealand Unable To Keep Supermarket Attacker Locked Up: Ardern

The Islamic State-inspired radical responsible for a supermarket knife rampage in New Zealand was watched for five years and jailed for three before authorities exhausted all avenues to keep him detained, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed Saturday. The 32-year-old Sri Lankan was only freed in July and had been under...
Public SafetyArkansas Online

Six shoppers stabbed in New Zealand

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- New Zealand authorities were so worried about an extremist inspired by the Islamic State group that they were following him around-the-clock and were able to shoot and kill him within 60 seconds of him unleashing a frenzied knife attack that wounded six people at an Auckland supermarket Friday.
Public SafetyKEYT

UK jury says south London attack last year was preventable

LONDON (AP) — A jury in London has concluded that a terror attack in the south of the city last year could have been prevented had the perpetrator been recalled to prison after he bought items that were used in a fake suicide belt. Twenty-year-old Sudesh Amman was shot dead by armed undercover officers after he stole a knife from a hardware shop and randomly stabbed a man and a woman in Streatham on Feb. 2, 2020, before turning to charge at the two armed police officers who gave chase. The victims survived the attack. After 11 hours of consideration, the jurors at Britain’s high court returned a conclusion Friday of lawful killing but said the probation services “missed an opportunity.”
Religionpersecution.org

Pastor’s Wife Bedridden after Attack on Church in India

“Pastor Lal’s wife, Raj Rani, underwent two surgeries on her left leg, and 19-year-old Lovepreet Singh received 18 stitches for a wound on his scalp,” reported the news agency. The victims of the attack had gathered for a meal at the Evangelical Church of God in Fazailka District, northern India....
Worldhngn.com

Hackers Get Footage from Iran’s Evil Prison Showing Inmates Being Raped, Executed

Hackers got footage from Iran's Evin prison as prisoner's maltreatment was captured from security cams. The videos showed the inmates at the mercy of prison wardens, practically helpless and devoid of hope in such treatment. The prison head apologizes after the video showed the horrific, terrible treatment, with brawls among...
Posted by
Trending Lit!

A Heartbreaking Video Of An Afghan Girl Weeping, Embracing Slow Death Goes Viral: 'No One Cares'

As the Taliban rapidly captures a massive part of Afghanistan, a touching video showing an Afghan girl weeping over the Taliban takeover has surfaced on social and gone viral. "We don't count because we were born in Afghanistan," the fair girl, unnamed spills through tears in the video. It was first posted by human rights activist Masih Alinejad and an Iranian-American journalist.

Comments / 0

Community Policy