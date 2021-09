USD/CAD recovery falters into yearly open- threat for larger correction. Weekly support 1.2460, 1.2314/66 (key) – Critical resistance 1.2975-1.3023. The Canadian Dollar snapped a two-week winning streak against the US Dollar with USD/CAD up more than 0.9% ahead of the US close on Friday. Price closed well-off the weekly highs and while the broader outlook remains constructive, the threat for a larger correction looms while below the objective yearly open. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/CAD weekly technical price charts. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Loonie technical setup and more.