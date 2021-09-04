CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2. Step by Step Party Board

By Cassie Sheets
Fremont Tribune
 8 days ago

If you’ve ever wondered how to assemble a massive charcuterie board for a party, you need to watch this video by @thatcheeseplate. She breaks down each step and shows you how to arrange the perfect charcuterie board. STEP BY STEP 🧀 Taking you on the journey behind creating That Cheese...

fremonttribune.com

Comments / 0

Small BusinessMilitary.com

Four of the Hardest Small Businesses to Run (and Four of the Most Successful)

Starting your own small business is one of the most exciting, rewarding, and challenging endeavors you'll undertake. And, it's going to take some real foresight, research and dedication to keep the doors of your first business open. In fact, more than 50 percent of small businesses fail with in the first year of business, and 95 percent fail within the first five years, reports the Small Business Administration (SBA).
Career Development & AdviceApartment Therapy

7 Major Benefits of Working From Home, According to People Who Never Want to Go Back to the Office

For many people whose work has shifted from the traditional office environment to fully at-home, “going to the office” has meant getting out of bed, brushing your teeth, changing into comfy clothes, and heading to the kitchen table or your home office, coffee in hand. It has meant skipping long commutes by car or public transit, and making lunch in your kitchen instead of hitting up your local takeout spot with your coworkers. And for many workers of color, it may also mean being subjected to fewer microaggressions and less pressure to perform what Duke University professor Angelica Leigh, who teaches management and organization at the school’s Fuqua School of Business, calls identity labor, FiveThirtyEight noted.
Food & DrinksFremont Tribune

3. Smiley Fries Copycat

Smiley Fries always put a smile on your face as a kid, but this grown-up copycat version from @emilygracefood will make dinner a little more joyful as an adult.

