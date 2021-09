Fans have been waiting for the first Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer for months, but Sony and Marvel never released one. We’re finally getting close to seeing the first teaser clip. If you’re lucky, you won’t even have to wait for Sony and Marvel to release it, as you might still find it online. The No Way Home trailer leak from late Sunday is probably the most significant MCU leak in recent history. Unlike other leaks and plot spoilers, the trailer appears to be authentic. It’s not just some crazy No Way Home trailer that a fan concocted using footage...