Physicians Call On Oregonians To Take Safety Precautions This Labor Day Weekend
Oregon’s intensive care units were 91 percent full as of Friday morning, according to Oregon state data. “The entire system is really feeling the results of the large number of COVID cases because they're taking a tremendous amount of resources,” says emergency physician John Moorhead of the Oregon Health & Science University hospitals. “Hospitals are full and staff are being redeployed from areas like the operating room, causing elective surgeries to be limited or canceled at most hospitals. This situation is affecting the entire population.”www.klcc.org
