Flood Warning issued for Cedar, Jones, Linn by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 09:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this afternoon. Target Area: Cedar; Jones; Linn The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near Anamosa Shaw Rd affecting Jones, Linn and Cedar Counties. River Forecasts include past precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near Anamosa Shaw Rd. * Until Monday morning. * At 9:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 16.4 feet and falling. * Flood stage is 14.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 8.4 feet Saturday morning. * Impact...At 14.2 feet, Lead Mine Road is closed. * Impact...At 14.5 feet, Flood Stage, Lead Mine Road is completely covered.