SmackDown Women's title match official for WWE Extreme Rules

f4wonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE has set a date for Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair's SmackDown Women's Championship rematch. Lynch will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Belair at Extreme Rules on Sunday, September 26. The pay-per-view is taking place at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Lynch made her return at SummerSlam, defeating...

www.f4wonline.com

