CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Skye Blue added to AEW All Out Casino Battle Royale

f4wonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother participant has been added to Sunday's All Out Women's Casino Battle Royale. Skye Blue was announced as the latest participant at tonight's AEW Dark tapings. AEW CEO, GM, President and Head of Creative Tony Khan made the announcement following Blue facing Red Velvet in a match taped for Dark. The crowd reaction for Blue was reportedly so overwhelming that she was offered the All Out spot.

www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emi Sakura
Person
Orange Cassidy
Person
Hikaru Shida
Person
Britt Baker
Person
Kiera Hogan
Person
Thunder Rosa
Person
Darby Allin
Person
Jamie Hayter
Person
Kenny Omega
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aew All Out#Aew World Championship#Casino#Combat#Gm#Red Velvet#Nwa#The Battle Royale#Aew World Championship#Christian Cage Cm Punk#Lucha Brothers#Rebel#Private Party Th2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Drops AEW All Out Bombshell

WWE star Sasha Banks seemingly teased a huge debut at AEW All Out. There has been a buzz regarding the AEW debut of Daniel Bryan and amid this, ‘The Boss’ dropped a cryptic Tweet to tease the fans. Sasha Bank hints on Daniel Bryan AEW debut. The latest tweet has...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Chris Jericho ‘Goes After’ CM Punk’s Sister

Chris Jericho and CM Punk shared some quick words with each other on AEW Rampage as Chris Jericho started off the night on commentary while CM Punk then joined him on commentary later on. As many are aware, these two icons go way back and they even shared a quick reference with one another which took many of us back years and years….Sasha Banks & John Cena Bombshell Revealed.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Top Diva To Debut At AEW All Out

This former WWE female star is expected to be ‘All Elite’! Ruby Riott, now going by the name of Ruby Soho was released from her WWE contract earlier this Summer along with several over notable name talent. In turn, this would not only end her WWE career but her stable ‘The Riott Squad’ – at that point just a tag team combination with Liv Morgan for the second time. Could this top WWE female star be headed to AEW?
WWE411mania.com

Slimmer’s AEW All Out 2021 Review

Welcome to 411’s AEW All Out 2021 Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Chicago, Illinois. Okay, it’s actually Hoffman Estates, but you get the point. We start with a recap of CM Punk’s return at Rampage a few weeks ago. Next up is a video package for MJF vs. Chris Jericho followed by a video package for Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander. We move on to a video package for Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall followed by a video package for Miro vs. Eddie Kingston. Next up is a video package for Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima followed by a video package for The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Brothers. We move on to a video package for Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage before heading to live action on the Buy-In Show.
WWEf4wonline.com

Randy Orton to challenge for WWE title at Extreme Rules

Randy Orton will be the next challenger for Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship. On tonight's episode of Raw, it was announced that Lashley will defend his WWE Championship against Orton at Extreme Rules. The pay-per-view is taking place at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on Sunday, September 26. RK-Bro (Orton...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks & Stephanie McMahon Bombshell Leaks

WWE star Sasha Banks, as well as WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, were backstage during this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown that took place at Madison Square Garden. Sasha Banks and Stephanie McMahon were backstage. Banks has been away from on-screen programming for quite some time and she...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Photo: WWE RAW Star Gets Married

Doudrop has tied the knot! The WWE RAW star took to Twitter this morning to announce she had gotten married to her fiancée of two years. The couple originally got engaged in November of 2019, which Doudrop announced over social media, as well. In addition to photos of the bride and groom, Doudrop included pictures of her being walked down the aisle, one with the married couple and the maid of honor and one of the couple’s dog.
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Star Releasing Full Music Album

It’s another career. One of the more common issues with wrestlers is finding something to do once they leave the ring. Not everyone has something to fall back on once they retire and it can be kind of a mess when their career is over. Some wrestlers do have more of a plan though and that is the case with a mostly retired wrestler, as you will get to see later this month.
WWEf4wonline.com

AEW Dark results: Skye Blue vs. Red Velvet, CM Punk appearance

It’s Saturday and you know what that means: a special edition of AEW Dark with an eleven match card, taped Friday on the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. 2point0 (w/ Daniel Garcia) defeated Rosario Grillo & Hunter Knott. This was a short match that 2point0 (5-1) won with the...
WWEringsidenews.com

Details On Minoru Suzuki’s Horrific Injury On AEW Dynamite

Minoru Suzuki needs no introductions as far as his contributions to the pro wrestling world are concerned. Suzuki is one of the most intense and feared pro wrestlers on the planet, who made his AEW debut back at AEW All Out. He came out and had an interesting interaction with...
WWEf4wonline.com

Suzuki & Archer to issue challenge to Moxley on AEW Dynamite

Following a loss to Jon Moxley in the main event of Wednesday's episode of Dynamite, AEW announced Thursday that Minoru Suzuki will appear on next week's Dynamite alongside former Suzuki-gun stablemate Lance Archer to issue "a new challenge" to Moxley. The tweet stated that Suzuki and Archer were both "furious...
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

WWE Extreme Rules Loses Main Event, Match Taking Place On TV Instead

Switch it up. We are just over two weeks away from WWE Extreme Rules and the card is mostly set. The biggest matches are already set up and now it would seem that the most important thing left is to add something that is actually extreme. That was the case earlier this week though, as one of the biggest matches has been switched from one show to another.
WWEf4wonline.com

WWE SmackDown match cut due to time issues

A match that was supposed to take place on tonight's SmackDown at Madison Square Garden was cut due to time issues. John Pollock of Post Wrestling reported that Zelina Vega & Carmella were scheduled to face Liv Morgan & Toni Storm in a tag team match on SmackDown in New York City tonight, but the match was cut for time.
WWE411mania.com

Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 9.8.21

We’re in for a special one this week as it is the AEW All Out 2021 fallout show, which will feature a bunch of wrestlers making their Dynamite debuts, or at least making a special appearance. The next major show is Grand Slam in two weeks and that is going to require some building up. Let’s get to it.
WWEf4wonline.com

Ten-man tag team match added to AEW All Out The Buy-In pre-show

A new match has been added to Sunday's AEW All Out The Buy-In pre-show. Matt Hardy, Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) and TH2 (Jack Evans & Angelico) will take on Orange Cassidy, Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus), Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta. The match was made official on Wednesday's 100th episode of AEW Dynamite.
TV ShowsPWMania

Why All Out Is Key For AEW

All Elite Wrestling has a lot of momentum behind it ahead of next weekend’s “All Out” pay-per-view, and from the results of the TV shows this past week, it looks like the card might be finalized for the pivotal show. Before we discuss the details the card, and if the right line-up is assembled to maximize the benefits of the increased exposure to the product, it’s important to frame this pay-per-view in the proper context. Throughout pro wrestling history, there were key events that shaped the path of promotions or the narrative of the industry in the United States. There are key decisions that are made at critical times that can determine a positive or negative direction for not only an organization, but the direction of the business itself. Some well-known examples are Bash At The Beach 1996, Hulk Hogan dropped the leg and stood next to The Outsiders. A heel Hogan after a decade as the all-American baby face flipped the script on sports entertainment. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin hit the stunner on Shawn Micheals at Wrestlemania, and “Iron” Mike Tyson, the most controversial figure in sports at the time counted the three to call for the bell. The Austin era officially kicked off and eventually that tilted the Monday night wars. Thankfully, Jeff Hardy is in a much better place in his life now, but the infamous bout at Victory Road against Sting stained TNA as minor league for the rest of the tenure of the Dixie regime. Since he’s such a topic of conversation currently, CM Punk winning the WWE championship in Chicago at Money in the Bank in 2011 was an opportunity for WWE to attempt to go main stream again on some level, but when Triple H pinned him two month later on pay-per-view, it squashed the momentum.
WWEPWMania

Updated Line Up For AEW All Out PPV

Jade Cargill has been announced for the Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out. As seen in the Twitter video below, Mark Sterling announced Cargill’s role during Monday’s “Dark: Elevation” episode. There are now 9 spots left in the 21-person match that will take place on The Buy In pre-show....

Comments / 0

Community Policy