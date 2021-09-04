CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instant Analysis: No. 10 UNC Upset in Blacksburg

By Greg Barnes
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLACKSBURG, Va. – No. 10 North Carolina stumbled in its primetime season debut at Lane Stadium on Friday, falling behind early and failing to rally late in a 17-10 loss to Virginia Tech. Virginia Tech relied on a ground-and-pound rushing attack in the first half to chew up game clock...

