Flood Warning issued for Essex by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 07:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-04 13:26:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 130 PM EDT. Target Area: Essex Forecast flooding changed to Minor severity for the following rivers in Massachusetts Shawsheen River AT Andover affecting Essex County. Forecast flooding changed to Minor severity The Flood Warning continues for the Shawsheen River AT Andover. * Until this afternoon. * At 7:30 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 29.2 feet. * Flood stage is 29.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 AM EDT Saturday was 29.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this morning and continue falling to 25.7 feet early Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, Floodwaters encroach on very lowest lying business parking lots off of Route 114 in Lawrence and North Andover that are adjacent to the Shawsheen River.