CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Segway Is Now Making Robot Lawn Mowers

By Tyler Lee
Ubergizmo
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany of you might know Segway as the company that tried to revolutionize the concept of personal transportation. Unfortunately, apart from existing more in movies than in real life, it looks like the company has since moved on to other projects, one of which is the Navimow, a robot lawn mower.

www.ubergizmo.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robots#Lawn Mowers#Rain Sensor#Gps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
Interesting Engineering

A New Autonomous Lawn Mower Can Navigate With GPS

After many successful two-wheeled personal transporters, Segway set its sight on the robot mower market. The company recently launched its first smart lawn mower, the Navimow. As its name suggests, the robotic mower uses GPS to navigate through all kinds of lawns and stay inside the desired perimeter while working autonomously. What's more, it's completely wireless.
Technologygpsworld.com

Segway introduces autonomous lawnmower Navimow

Segway has launched a smart lawn mower, the Navimow. The autonomous mower uses GNSS to navigate and stay inside the programmed perimeter, set in an accompanying smartphone app. According to Segway, Navimow uses a GNSS-based “Extra Fusion Locating System” that help the mower achieve centimeter-level positioning accuracy while mapping out...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The best pool vacuum robots for 2021

Summertime means summer chores. Between cutting the grass, trimming trees, and power-washing your exteriors, there’s plenty to keep us sweating in the hot daylight hours. For those lucky enough to retire to the backyard swimming pool after a hard day’s work, we salute you and wish you would invite us over for a dip. Like all things under the umbrella of homeownership, though, your swimming pool requires plenty of its own attention and upkeep.
CarsPosted by
BobVila

The Best Gas Lawn Mowers of 2021

Many homeowners hope to have a verdant, well-manicured lawn that makes them the envy of the neighborhood. While proper fertilization and watering are essential to growing gorgeous green turf, the right mower is critical for maintaining it. Choosing the best machine can be a rather difficult task, however. Gas lawn mowers come in many shapes and sizes, ranging from small push-behind models with 20-inch decks to monster lawn tractors capable of cutting a 46-inch-wide swath.
ElectronicsPocket-lint.com

Segway's robot lawnmower doesn't need a boundary wire

(Pocket-lint) - Segway is moving into robot lawnmowers and has revealed a bot that uses GPS and other sensors that mean it can ditch boundary wires and work more intelligently. The company most well-known for its balancing scooters is now looking to revolutionise the robotic lawnmower market with the Segway...
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Segway presents its new robotic lawnmower with GPS and control from the mobile

While robots have come to our house to stay, in addition to the famous robot vacuum cleaners or smart kitchen robots, now we also find some models of robotic lawnmowers. In this case the famous manufacturers Segway has presented its first model, the Navimow, which is capable of mow your garden autonomously so that you forget about this difficult task throughout the year.
Electronicsinputmag.com

Segway now offers a $1.4K GPS lawnmower that drives itself

Segway, a popular purveyor of electric scooters, mopeds, and other mobility products, has introduced its first lawnmower. A competitor to something like iRobot’s Terra, the Navimow is an autonomous robotic lawnmower that uses GPS to navigate gardens and yards. Autonomous vacuum cleaners are nothing new for cleaning indoors, but outdoors...
ElectronicsUbergizmo

iRobot’s New Roomba Is Now Smart Enough To Avoid Dog Poop

A few years ago, there was a story involving a Roomba that went viral. Basically the robot vacuum cleaner was left to its own devices while the owner was out, but unfortunately during the cleaning process, it accidentally went over some dog poop and proceeded to smear the entire house in it.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Is it worth it to buy a self-emptying robot vacuum now?

If you’re shopping around for a robot vacuum, you’re no doubt familiar with the self-emptying variety. These devices have optional dustbins that will essentially vacuum the inside of your robot vacuum, depositing dust, dirt, pet hair, and debris into a sealed vacuum bag. You’ll see these marketed as Clean Base Dirt Disposal (iRobot), Auto Empty Station (Ecovacs), or Self Empty Base (Shark). Are self-emptying bases worth it, though?
LifestylePosted by
BobVila

9 Important Things to Remember When Winterizing Your Lawn Mower

Winterizing a lawn mower is often overlooked, and then people wonder why it won’t start after sitting around all winter. That’s because a multitude of problems can begin while the machine is idle. Dirt and debris work their way into linkages and hoses, causing rust and seizures. Old fuel can damage the carburetor and engine.
ElectronicsMac Observer

iRobot Releases J7+ Robot Vacuum With Upgraded Smarts

Tomorrow I’ll be publishing a review of an iRobot robot mop that I bought a few weeks ago. But today the company announced a new product, the j7+ robot vacuum. Dozens of gradual improvements have resulted in the current operating system, the iRobot Genius 3.0. This system brings never-before-seen levels of A.I. personalization and control to robot vacuums. The system utilizes your phone’s location services to begin cleaning when you leave home and stop when you come home, ensuring a clean floor at all times.
ElectronicsCNET

Samsung's washer, dryer and robot vacuum combo is now 30% off

Right now you can still score some Labor Day savings at Samsung when you shop their site. Like this Kitchen Bundle featuring a Super Speed Washer, Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize and Jet Bot Robot Vacuum for 30% off when you buy together. Purchase separately the combo would be almost $2,500, but you can get it now for only $1,717.
AnimalsOne Green Planet

Man Intentionally Hits Alligator and Nest with Lawn Mower

A man in Florida was arrested for intentionally hitting an alligator and destroying the alligator’s nest with a lawnmower. Wildlife officials were called to the location when a 6-foot alligator was reportedly injured. A witness told the officials that he had seen a man riding a lawnmower near the area.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum recognizes and avoids everyday items and even dog waste

Leave your floors spotless and dust-free with the iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum. Featuring Imprint Smart Mapping technology, it learns, maps, and adapts to your home. It even detects everyday items on the floor—such as cables, socks, and even pet waste to navigate around them. Additionally, the iRobot Roomba j7+ includes PrecisionVision Navigation and a new Genius 3.0 Home Intelligence system to identify objects. It’ll then move around them, and should it detect an unknown object, it’ll send a photo of the obstacle the app. So you can tell it to avoid the area or clean around it, which it’ll remember for next time. Moreover, this robot vacuum can anticipate walls and furniture and better cleans around edges. Finally, using Smart Mapping, this gadget learns and records your floor plans, putting you in control of where you want cleaning.
Technologygearjunkie.com

Power Your Off-Road Picnics: ARB ZERO Fridge Freezer Review

The ARB ZERO Fridge Freezer Power Pack chills your victuals when electricity (or your vehicle) can’t. If your idea of enjoying the outdoors isn’t mountain biking or hiking local trails and returning to a mucky mess, then a portable powered vehicle fridge/freezer is your ticket to chilled chardonnay and campfire chocolate for s’mores. Simply plug your fridge into your vehicle’s 12-volt outlet or hardwire it to its battery, and you’ve got a portable way to safely and securely carry your edibles.
CarsUbergizmo

This Electric Boat Motor Will Last You An ‘Almost Unlimited Lifetime’

One of the “annoying” things about a lot of machines is that from time to time, they require maintenance. This usually means having to disrupt your day or even your company’s operations to tend to it, but it is a necessity and something that most of us have probably grown accustomed to.
ElectronicsPosted by
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Roombas Rarely Go On Sale But Its Newest Robot Vacuum is $250 Off

If you’ve always wanted a Roomba, this is your chance to get the popular robot vacuum for a steal. Amazon’s surprise sale this week has the latest iRobot Roomba i7 vacuum for a whopping $250 off. Regularly $699.99, it’s now priced at just $449. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for the Roomba this summer, and one of the best robot vacuum deals online. Amazon Buy: iRobot Roomba i7 $449.00 This i7 model is the high-end choice with powerful vacuuming capabilities, advanced navigation and comprehensive smart connectivity. Powerful suction means it’ll pick up whatever you (or your pets) leave on the floors,...
ElectronicsPocket-lint.com

iRobot makes older robot vacuums smarter with Genius 3.0 software update

(Pocket-lint) - iRobot has announced a software update coming to its portfolio of robot vacuums and mops that will make them smarter and deliver new features. The Genius 3.0 Home Intelligence software update will be an over-the-air update and it will benefit several of the older robot vacuums, including the S9+ and i7+, as well as the newly announced J7 and J7+.
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Best outdoor smart Wi-Fi plugs 2021

Best outdoor smart Wi-Fi plugs Android Central 2021. Smart Wi-Fi plugs are a dime a dozen, and they are wonderfully affordable devices. The best smart Wi-Fi plugs let you effectively turn just about anything plugged into them "smart." Once plugged in, you can control the device, be it a coffee maker, fan, or lamp, from your phone or even, in some cases, your voice. But not all of them are rated for use outdoors. Why would you want to use one outdoors? Whether it's to control your holiday lights or inflatables, set a sprinkler to water the flowers on a schedule, or turn a porch light on every night at a specific time, there are plenty of reasons these can come in handy. We have rounded up some of the best outdoor smart Wi-Fi plugs you can buy.
ElectronicsCNET

Get a Philips Sonicare rechargeable electric toothbrush for 50% off

An electric toothbrush isn't inherently better at cleaning your teeth than manual brushes, according to the American Dental Association, but there are plenty of reasons why people still opt for this pricier dental accessory year after year: They can make it much easier to brush for the recommended full two minutes, as well as reach places in the back of your mouth and give them a good, concentrated scrub.

Comments / 0

Community Policy