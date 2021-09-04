CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Roman Reigns survives gutsy effort from Finn Balor

By Brent Brookhouse
CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt isn't too often that WWE fans are treated to a world championship defense on weekly television. That happened Friday night, however, with Finn Balor challenging Roman Reigns for the universal championship. Balor suffered a pre-match attack at the hands of The Usos that left him weakened heading into the...

www.cbssports.com

