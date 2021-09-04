CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Olympic winner Allyson Felix to speak at Tempo event

By TMJ4 Web Staff
Posted by 
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44v6zm_0bmGb1tP00

Allyson Felix, the Olympic track and field champion and working mothers advocate, will be speaking at TEMPO’s Annual Leadership Event in Milwaukee this fall.

Felix is set to talk as the featured speaker about her experience as an Olympic athlete, advocacy work for mothers and childcare, and experience in the business world launching a running shoe line called 'Saysh,' our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal report.

TEMPO’s 16th Annual Leadership Event will be held Nov. 12 at the Wisconsin Center. The group anticipates about 1,000 people will be in attendance.

Felix has won 29 Olympic and world championship track and field medals. During this year's Tokyo Olympics, the New York Times called Felix “a fierce advocate in recent years for female athletes, for mothers and for gender equality.”

The president and CEO of Tempo, Jennifer Dirks, said the group has been pursuing Felix as a speaker before this year’s Olympics, saying Felix's advocacy work aligned with Tempo's mission.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allyson Felix
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympic Track And Field#Tempo#Tempo#Saysh#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy