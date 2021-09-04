Olympic winner Allyson Felix to speak at Tempo event

Allyson Felix, the Olympic track and field champion and working mothers advocate, will be speaking at TEMPO’s Annual Leadership Event in Milwaukee this fall.

Felix is set to talk as the featured speaker about her experience as an Olympic athlete, advocacy work for mothers and childcare, and experience in the business world launching a running shoe line called 'Saysh,' our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal report.

TEMPO’s 16th Annual Leadership Event will be held Nov. 12 at the Wisconsin Center. The group anticipates about 1,000 people will be in attendance.

Felix has won 29 Olympic and world championship track and field medals. During this year's Tokyo Olympics, the New York Times called Felix “a fierce advocate in recent years for female athletes, for mothers and for gender equality.”

The president and CEO of Tempo, Jennifer Dirks, said the group has been pursuing Felix as a speaker before this year’s Olympics, saying Felix's advocacy work aligned with Tempo's mission.

