Casa Grande, AZ

Police: 5-year-old boy responsible for mom’s shooting death

The Associated Press
 8 days ago

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in a central Arizona community say a 5-year-old boy is responsible for the shooting death of his mother.

Police in Casa Grande said Michele Cox, a 38-year-old mother of four children, was shot once in the chest on Friday and was flown to a hospital in the Chandler area where she later died.

In a statement, police said they believe the shooting was an accident. No one else was injured.

Cox’s four children ranging in age from 4 to 12 and her 40-year-old boyfriend were at the apartment when the shooting occurred.

Police didn’t immediately return a call and email Friday evening seeking answers to details on how the shooting occurred, who owned the gun and whether anyone has been charged with a crime stemming from the shooting.

The police department said it will work with county prosecutors to determine whether a crime occurred.

Casa Grande is about 50 miles southeast of downtown Phoenix.

