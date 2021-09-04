CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Fran Drescher Takes the Helm of a Divided SAG-AFTRA

By Gene Maddaus
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C7Gwe_0bmGacNY00

Fran Drescher claimed victory in her race for president of SAG-AFTRA on Thursday night, and vowed to lock arms with her fellow union members and “rise up out of the melee.”

Easier said than done.

Drescher takes charge of a union that is famously fractious, and more divided than it has been in recent years.

Even as the star of “The Nanny” defeated Matthew Modine by a narrow margin, Modine’s dissident faction — Membership First — gained seats on the national board, took overwhelming control of the Los Angeles local, and won the election for national secretary-treasurer, the third-ranking post in the union.

Drescher’s party — Unite for Strength — will still command a majority on the national board, observers say. And as president, Drescher will decide who serves on which committee — including the committee that will negotiate the union’s next TV/Theatrical contract in 2023.

But the gains made by Membership First suggest rising discontent among some of the rank-and-file, at least among the 26.5% of the electorate who returned their ballots.

“Fran Drescher does not have a mandate to steamroll whatever she wants to do,” said Shaan Sharma, a veteran of SAG-AFTRA politics who backed Membership First. “There is going to be meaningful opposition.”

Drescher campaigned on a platform of vague positivity, and was not steeped the the minutiae of union affairs. Her detractors see her as little more than a figurehead. But her supporters say she has a steely backbone — and note that she is not bogged down by the bitter internal fights of the past.

“Fran Drescher has held her own against major studios,” said Katie Von Till, a member of the Unite for Strength slate. “They wanted her character on ‘The Nanny’ to be Italian, and she was like, ‘No, no, she has to be Jewish.’ She held her ground. She knows how to look the higher-ups in the eye and say no. She did it for her own show. Nobody tells Fran what to do.”

Modine’s faction alleges that Unite for Strength, under the leadership of Gabrielle Carteris, has not fought hard enough for residuals and health plan credits in its negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The gains that Membership First made in Los Angeles — where the bulk of working actors reside — suggest those issues resonated strongly with that group.

“Los Angeles members are more likely to feel the pain of diminishing residuals and the loss of health and pension credits than members in other parts of the country,” said Ron Ostrow, a member of the Membership First slate.

Ostrow said he was willing to “take Fran at her word that she is going to be aggressive in our upcoming contract negotiations.”

Sean Astin, another Membership First supporter, argued that Carteris’ leadership had kept up “a drumbeat of hollow-sounding positivity,” and that Drescher has to level with the membership about real challenges in order to build trust.

“The industry’s changing,” he said. “Look at IATSE — they’re stirring hard about working conditions. We’re living in a new era of labor in America. It’s up to SAG-AFTRA to acquit itself on the national stage as a bonafide advocacy engine for our members.”

Others worry that Drescher will leave valuable concessions on the table.

“If I was the AMPTP, I’d be looking at Fran as someone who was more inclined to think like a producer than like an aspirational SAG-AFTRA member,” Sharma said.

The Unite for Strength side counters that both sides agree on the goals — they just disagree on how to get there.

“I don’t know you can find any SAG-AFTRA member who doesn’t want more money, better protections, and safer sets,” said Ben Whitehair, a Unite for Strength member. “But how do you get those things to happen? Just saying, ‘We’re super angry’ — I don’t think that works.”

Whitehair also argued that the dissidents had underestimated the achievements of Carteris’ tenure, including negotiating the COVID protocols that got the industry back to work after the pandemic.

Amir Talai, another Drescher ally, argued that she has already proved her mettle by surviving a tough campaign, in which she was attacked over her a tweet expressing skepticism about 5G cell networks.

“If everyone in the board room can get behind her, as opposed to second guessing everything she does, we’ll be in a fantastic position,” Talai said.

But he followed up by text, saying he worried that the Los Angeles board would become even more dysfunctional due to Membership First’s gains, and that it could become a “political weapon” against the national board.

“I think the overheated rhetoric of the campaign itself, while it didn’t change too many seats, could have a more corrosive impact on the governance process, which could ultimately hurt members,” Talai said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Variety

Variety

31K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Astin
Person
Gabrielle Carteris
Person
Matthew Modine
Person
Fran Drescher
Person
Gabrielle Union
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sag Aftra#Sag Aftra#The National Board#Italian#Jewish#Unite For Strength#Iatse#Amptp#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

Kristoffer Polaha Auditioned for ‘Angel’ on 9/11; The Show Kickstarted His L.A. Acting Career

My career started exactly 20 years ago when I was cast in a pilot for Fox called “The 3rd Degree” with Jensen Ackles and Maggie Lawson. I was almost two years out of college and living in Greenpoint, Brooklyn where I had a unique view of the Twin Towers from my rooftop. In that pilot, our characters were students at the John Jay School of Criminal Justice and we solved crimes in between classes. It was pitched as “CSI” meets “Scooby Doo.” One scene took place in the six acre plaza of the World Trade Center. The camera focused on the...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Variety

‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Leads Winners on Night One of Creative Arts Emmys

“The Queen’s Gambit,” “The Mandalorian,” “Saturday Night Live,” “The Crown” and “Pose” were among the top winners on Saturday as the first wave of this year’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards were handed out in downtown Los Angeles. Netflix prevailed among networks and platforms with 12 wins, paced by seven trophies collected by limited series “The Queen’s Gambit.” The ceremony was held outdoors in a tent in the L.A. Live complex because of pandemic conditions. Attendance was much smaller than in previous years because of the need for social distancing to protect against COVID-19 outbreaks. Those who did attend the show in person...
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Hollywood Remembers 9/11: Bruce Springsteen Performs at 20th Anniversary Memorial as Mariah Carey, Reese Witherspoon Post Twitter Tributes

On the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, Bruce Springsteen gave an emotional live performance of “I’ll See You in My Dreams” at the 9/11 memorial in New York City. Before the performance, Springsteen gave a speech remembering the nearly 3,000 people who died. “May God bless our fallen brothers and sisters, their families, their friends and their loved ones,” he said. After the singer performed, there was a moment of silence at 9:03 a.m. to mark when United Airlines Flight 175 crashed into the south tower of the World Trade Center. When Springsteen and the E Street Band’s album, “The...
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Spike Lee Highlights Untold Stories of 9/11 in His Docu-Series ‘NYC Epicenters: 9/11 – 2021½

Dressed in a red FDNY shirt and matching cap, Spike Lee recalls over Zoom his earliest memory of the World Trade Center: “My first thing was the bombing in 1993.” After a beat, he goes back further. “They were shooting ‘King Kong,’ and there was an ad in the Daily News. They needed extras for the final scene and I was there.” Lee appears in the Dino de Laurentiis-produced 1976 film as one of the 5,000 extras who see Kong fall to the ground from the towers. Decades later, the director would shoot a documentary with his own vivid memories of...
BusinessPosted by
Variety

Marvel Studios Scores Its First Emmys With ‘WandaVision’

Marvel Studios has become an Emmy winner with only its first television outing, thanks to “WandaVision.” The Disney Plus limited series that centers on Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) picked up its first two Emmys at the Creative Arts ceremony on Saturday: for narrative (half-hour) production design and for fantasy/sci-fi costumes. “WandaVision” was nominated for 23 Emmys overall this year, the most for any limited series and the second-most for any series overall. Other Creative Arts categories in which the show saw attention are limited series/TV movie casting, period and/or character (non-prosthetic) makeup, period and/or character hairstyling, main title...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’ at Paramount Plus Casts Billy Bob Thornton in Guest Role

Billy Bob Thornton has joined the upcoming “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883” at Paramount Plus, Variety has learned. Thornton joins previously announced cast members Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott. The series takes place in the titular year and follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is described as a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana. Thornton will appear in the guest star role of Marshal Jim...
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

The 20th Anniversary of 9/11 Will Be Televised, but I Won’t Be Tuning In

The rush to produce as much September 11 #content as possible this year has an almost frantic undercurrent to it. For anyone old enough to remember it, the insistence that we Never Forget has haunted us ever since. Now there are countless 9/11 remembrances, tributes, news specials and retrospectives wanting to remind us of the devastation in granular detail, and as someone with a vivid memory of that day, I can’t imagine anything less appealing than spending its 20th anniversary watching a single one. There are docuseries about what happened on the ground (National Geographic’s “9/11: One Day in America”) and...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Venice Jury Member Sarah Gadon ‘Really Happy’ With Awards Decisions

Canadian actor Sarah Gadon told Variety Saturday she was “really happy” with the decisions of Venice’s main jury this year, on which she served alongside Bong Joon-ho, Saverio Costanzo, Virginie Efira, Cynthia Erivo, Alexander Nanau and last year’s Golden Lion winner Chloé Zhao. The jury gave the Golden Lion to French director Audrey Diwan’s powerful abortion drama “Happening,” while Italian director Paolo Sorrentino’s semi-autobiographical coming-of-age drama “The Hand of God” took the runner-up grand jury prize. “I feel that our choices are very strong and we all arrived at a place where we were unanimous about them,” she said, admitting that the...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

TIFF Tribute Award Winners Talk Festival Return, Fate of Movie Theaters, Quarantine Binges

The 2021 crop of the Toronto Film Festival’s Tribute Awards honorees gathered on Saturday to discuss their cinematic achievements and indulge in some responsible human contact. This year’s recipients — including Jessica Chastain, Benedict Cumberbatch, Denis Villeneuve, Alanis Obomsawin, Ari Wegner, Danis Goulet and Dionne Warwick — sat for a press conference moderated by Variety at premiere festival venue Roy Thomson Hall. Chastain, who took the TIFF Tribute Actor Award for a prolific decade on screen thus far, saw the conference as a homecoming. “I came here ten years ago with a movie called ‘Take Shelter.’ It was the beginning of my career. It’s...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

In ‘The Good House,’ Sigourney Weaver Walks Into an Intervention (EXCLUSIVE)

In “The Good House,” Sigourney Weaver plays Hildy, a prickly, well-born Realtor in a wealthy New England town. Hildy is a mother and grandmother, and her family has become concerned with her drinking. When they stage an intervention, the beginning of which you can see in this exclusive clip, Weaver’s Hildy breaks the fourth wall, and tells the audience about the players. “Let me introduce everyone first,” Hildy says to the camera. And then she does, peppering her comments with asides: “This is my ex-husband, Scott, to whom I pay alimony. Even though he left me for a man after 22...
EntertainmentPosted by
Variety

Documentarian Jeff Orlowski Reflects on 9/11 Student Journalism Experience

Jeff Orlowski is an Emmy-winner documentarian who was a senior at Stuyvesant High School on Sept. 11, 2001. He was also the editor-in-chief of the school newspaper, The Spectator. As the World Trade Center stood burning, Orlowski’s instinct was not to run from the scene but rather to figure out how to cover the news happening just blocks away. In the weeks after, displaced from his school, he and a small team of student reporters created a special edition of the paper that was distributed by the New York Times. He recalls his 9/11 experience to former classmate and Variety senior...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘The Guilty’ Review: Jake Gyllenhaal Turns a Routine Emergency Into a Conflicted Cop’s Trial by Fire

Who is (or are) “The Guilty” referenced in Antoine Fuqua’s tense new Netflix thriller, adapted from the 2018 Danish film of the same name? The title obviously matters, since the “Training Day” director kept it. Fact is, Fuqua changes precious little in what amounts to a pretty direct remake of a nervy, adrenaline-rush crisis-management movie, one that tracks a more-complex-than-it-seems abduction from the limited perspective of a conflicted emergency services phone operator. Transferred from Copenhagen to Los Angeles, where it unfolds in the midst of a massive wildfire outbreak, “The Guilty” stars Jake Gyllenhaal and barely anyone else. (Riley Keough, Paul...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Variety

‘Dating & New York’ Review: An Outdated Phone-Filtered Rom-Com

“Dating & New York” has a natural feel for its Manhattan milieu and the various ways in which cell phones and dating apps have reconfigured courtship dynamics. Unfortunately, those are the only fresh components of this otherwise routine romantic comedy, which despite a number of self-conscious touches that suggest an innovative approach to familiar material, Winning chemistry between its stars may help it make inroads with millennial audiences when it debuts in theaters and on VOD on Sept. 10 (following its online premiere at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival), but most will likely find their own iPhones a more...
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
Variety

How ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Is Using Jen Shah’s Legal Woes to Craft Irresistible TV

For “The Real Housewives,” (alleged) crime pays, and viewers will see that phenomenon play out once more on the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” which has its premiere on Bravo Sunday night. As the newest entry in the “Real Housewives” multiverse, “Salt Lake City” hit the ground running in its first season last year, with its cozy, snowy scenery in wonderful contrast to its combative cast. The show is making the most of what promises to be its central plotline: cast member Jen Shah’s catastrophic legal woes. Earlier this week, perhaps to assure “Real Housewives” viewers...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Hany Abu-Assad Tackles Betrayal, Loyalty and Gender in Toronto-Bound Spy Thriller ‘Huda’s Salon’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Hany Abu-Assad, the acclaimed Dutch-Palestinian director of Oscar-nominated “Paradise Now” and “Omar,” has broken new ground with “Huda’s Salon” which world premiered Sept. 9 at Toronto in the competitive Platform section. The female-driven tense spy thriller is headlined by Maisa Abd Elhadi (“The Angel”) who stars as Reem, a young mother who falls into a trap during a visit at a hair salon run by Huda (Manal Awad, “Baghdad Central”), a seemingly friendly woman working for the Israeli secret service. While being blackmailed by the Israeli secret service, Reem has to cope with her controlling husband and a Palestinian resistance agent...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘The Guilty’ Begs the Question: When Will Jake Gyllenhaal Get His Second Oscar Nomination?

Once again, Jake Gyllenhaal churns out a committed, visceral performance in Antoine Fuqua’s contained thriller “The Guilty.” The film’s world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival brings up the fascinating question — when will Gyllenhaal get another Oscar nomination? It’s been over 15 years since the Los Angeles-born actor was nominated for supporting actor in Ang Lee’s romantic cowboy drama “Brokeback Mountain” (2005) opposite Heath Ledger. The film went on to win three Oscars for directing, adapted screenplay (Larry McMurtry and Diana Ossana) and original score (Gustavo Santaolalla). Notwithstanding the infamous “Crash” win for best picture over “Brokeback,” the actor...
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

‘Summer of Soul’ to ‘The Velvet Underground’: How Cinetic Is Capitalizing on Streamers’ Documentary Demand

A few years ago, John Sloss worried that the major talent agencies had figured out the formula for his secret sauce. The Cinetic Media founder established himself as the business consigliere for a certain kind of auteur, helping to find buyers and backers for Richard Linklater’s “Boyhood” and Lee Daniels’ “Precious.” Now companies like CAA and Endeavor were entering the fray, making life more difficult for the indie maverick. “The agencies tried to put us out of business by monopolizing the sale of all the scripted projects,” Sloss says. “As soon as they’d put an actor in a movie, they’d say...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Luca Rea on Getting Quentin Tarantino to Spout at Length About Sergio Corbucci’s Westerns in ‘Django & Django’

Italian pop culture expert, programmer and director Luca Rea first became acquainted personally with Quentin Tarantino in 2004 when he curated the “Italian Kings of the B’s” retrospective at the Venice Film Festival that Tarantino “godfathered.” They hit it off and stayed in touch. So when Rea was approached by producer Nicoletta Ercole about a year ago to make a Sergio Corbucci doc, he immediately hoped to be able to tap into Tarantino’s insight about the late great Italian director whose Spaghetti Westerns they both love. But, of course, Rea wasn’t sure he would get Tarantino on board for his...
Public HealthPosted by
Variety

Mark Duplass Talks ‘Language Lessons’: A Pandemic Movie for People Sick of Pandemic Movies

Mark Duplass is in love with a lot of people. He’s in love with his wife, yes, but he also wants the world to know that you can also be in love with your friends. “Language Lessons” is his and Natalie Morales’ ode to the platonic. As co-writers and co-stars with Morales directing, they developed their characters separately, then came back together to see how the two would collide. Morales drew up a woman nicknamed Cariño, named for a Spanish word for “affection,” who has trust issues but still craves love. Duplass devised Adam, a shy but loving man who’s desperate for...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Malignant’: Why Critics and Fans Alike Are Freaking Out About the Horror Film’s Third Act

SPOILER WARNING: Do not read if you have not yet watched James Wan’s “Malignant.” James Wan’s newest horror film, “Malignant,” is taking the genre — and its critics — by storm. The Warner Bros. film, which premiered on Sept. 10 in theaters and on HBO Max, shocked audiences in its third act by revealing that Madison (Annabelle Wallis) has a parasitic twin, Gabriel (voiced by Ray Chase). Gabriel has been dormant inside of Madison her whole life, but when her abusive husband smashes her head against a wall, Gabriel wakes up and is able to hijack her body to commit murders —...

Comments / 0

Community Policy