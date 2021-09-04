Xbox News: Enter for Your Chance to Win a Custom Far Cry 6 Xbox Series X
To celebrate the upcoming release of Far Cry 6 on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, Ubisoft and Xbox are excited to announce the Custom Far Cry 6 Xbox Series X sweepstakes. In Far Cry 6, you play as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran, as you fight alongside a modern-day guerrilla revolution. With a powerful array of weapons, vehicles, and allies behind you — including Chorizo, the dangerously distracting wiener dog — you will rise against Yaran Dictator Antón Castillo (Giancarlo Esposito) in an effort to save Yara and free it from his tyrannical rule.gamingideology.com
Comments / 0