Xbox News: Enter for Your Chance to Win a Custom Far Cry 6 Xbox Series X

By Editorial Team
gamingideology.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo celebrate the upcoming release of Far Cry 6 on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, Ubisoft and Xbox are excited to announce the Custom Far Cry 6 Xbox Series X sweepstakes. In Far Cry 6, you play as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran, as you fight alongside a modern-day guerrilla revolution. With a powerful array of weapons, vehicles, and allies behind you — including Chorizo, the dangerously distracting wiener dog — you will rise against Yaran Dictator Antón Castillo (Giancarlo Esposito) in an effort to save Yara and free it from his tyrannical rule.

Giancarlo Esposito
#Xbox Series X#Xbox One#Far Cry 6#Xbox News#Samsung#Microsoft Rewards#Discos Locos
