Rubi Rose Thinks Drake Shouted Her Out On "7am On Bridle Path" But Fans Say No

It appears that the ongoing feud between Kanye West and Drake has been reignited and is escalating quickly as both rappers gear up to release their new albums. This war of words began anew on Friday when rapper Trippie Redd released his album “Trip At Knight,” which features a collaboration with Drake titled “Betrayal.” On the track, the October's Very Own founder seems to take shots at both West and West's frequent collaborator Pusha T, rapping, "All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know / Forty-five, forty-four (burned out), let it go / Ye ain’t changin’ shit for me, it’s set in stone.” In 2018, Pusha T and Drake infamously butted heads after the Degrassi star released the diss track “Duppy Freestyle.” The Clipse rapper wrote “The Story of Adidon” in response, in which Pusha accuses Drake of being a "deadbeat" dad who is "hiding a child," as up until that point he had not publicly acknowledged the existence of his son, Adonis. The cover art for the single also featured a 2007 photograph taken by David Leyes of Drake in blackface.