Rubi Rose Thinks Drake Shouted Her Out On "7am On Bridle Path" But Fans Say No
The ongoing saga between Drake and Kanye West has taken yet another turn. The pair were once close friends, but following a string of events, including Pusha T delivering the news that Drake was a father, the two icons' relationship has never been the same. Drake has spoken openly about why he does not have any plans on mending his friendship with Ye anytime soon, but fans believe that he dedicate moments of Certified Lover Boy to addressing his grievances.www.hotnewhiphop.com
Comments / 0