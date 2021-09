The Cubs lost the opener last night and have a very tough matchup against Kevin Gausman and the 91-win Giants today. Here’s the lineup for game 2 in Chicago. It’s another day and another familiar group for the Cubs, with the only exception being Matt Duffy’s return to the starting lineup over David Bote. Duffy got a pinch hit appearance last night, but otherwise hasn’t started a game since the 7th. I wonder if he was dealing with something minor?