There is a new cornerback the Cardinals should consider trading for

By Adam Patrick
Cover picture for the articleThe Denver Broncos are reportedly open to trading cornerback Bryce Callahan and the Arizona Cardinals should be among those interested in acquiring him. A few days have now passed since the Arizona Cardinals placed cornerback Malcolm Butler on the team’s Reserve/Retired list. The Cardinals still haven’t made a significant roster move to help make up for the loss of Butler, and with less than two weeks until their regular-season opener, time is running out to find a potential replacement in their secondary.

