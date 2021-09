Howdy, folks. If you've ever wondered just how professional a wrestling journalist The Chadster is — and The Chadster doesn't know why you would — look no further than this review of AEW Rampage. Here's The Chadster, on what could be the worst weekend of The Chadster's life, with CM Punk about to have his first AEW match at what could be the biggest AEW PPV of all time, and The Chadster still showed up to work to watch and review AEW Rampage, instead of sitting in his garage with the lights out pounding White Claw Seltzers. That's the kind of detachment only a truly unbiased wrestling journalist can pull off. You're welcome.