Here’s when Space 220 officially opens at EPCOT

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Walt Disney World has announced an official opening date for Space 220.

The outta-this-world dining experience will open to guests on Sept. 20, just in time for the resort’s 50th anniversary, Disney said in an Instagram post this week.

The new restaurant is located next to Mission: SPACE.

Disney officials said the immersive experience begins as you check in to the Space 220 Departure Lounge in Future World. From there, you’ll board one of two “Space Elevators” that will transport you to what seems like 220 miles above Earth to Centauri Space Station.

The restaurant menu is set to feature “stellar” dishes with a two-course prix fixe menu for lunch and a three-course prix fixe menu for dinner.

Though an opening date has been announced, dining reservations for Space 220 are not yet available.

©2021 Cox Media Group