Flood Warning issued for Fairfield, New Haven by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 21:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-04 03:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fairfield; New Haven The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tonight The Flood Warning continues for the Housatonic River At Stevenson Dam. * Until late tonight. * At 9:15 PM EDT Friday the stage was 11.0 feet. * Flood stage is 11 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 PM EDT Friday was 13.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 6.8 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, Flood stage. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.0 feet on 01/13/2018. Housatonic River Stevenson Dam Flood Stage: 11.0 Observed Stage at Fri 9 pm: 11.0 Forecast: Sat 2 am 10.7 Sat 8 am 10.7 Sat 2 pm 9.9 Sat 8 pm 9.9 Sun 2 am 9.9 Sun 8 am 8.4 Sun 2 pm 8.4 Sun 8 pm 8.4 Mon 2 am 6.8 Mon 8 am 6.8 Mon 2 pm 6.8