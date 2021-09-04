Flood Warning issued for Tangipahoa by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 20:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Tangipahoa The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Tangipahoa River Near Robert affecting Tangipahoa Parish. For the Tangipahoa River...including Robert...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Tangipahoa River Near Robert. * Until Sunday morning. * At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 18.7 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Friday was 18.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Sunday morning and continue falling to 8.8 feet Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Evacuation of trailers at Hidden Oaks must be completed. Water covers the entrance to camp grounds. Secondary roads and unimproved roads north of Robert will flood as Chappepeela Creek backs up. Low places on Highway 22 south of Robert will be under water.